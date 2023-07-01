What the papers say – July 1

The French protests feature among a variety of stories in Britain’s papers (PA)

The escalating protests across France and the UK’s warning to Britons hoping to travel to the country featured in the front pages across the UK on Saturday.

The Daily Telegraph and The Independent report on the ongoing riots that have now spread across France, with British tourists warned of curfews and restrictions on travel.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times followed suit, saying more than two million people from the UK are set to travel to France in the coming weeks.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Financial Times features the French protests on their front page, but focuses on a big investor backing Thames Water to “stave off” nationalisation of the sector.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, the Daily Express says the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales were urged to end their feud on what would have been their mother’s 62nd birthday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Guardian reports on the resignation of Foreign Office minister Zac Goldsmith who quit over Rishi Sunak’s climate “apathy”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The NHS is at the front for the Daily Mail, who say new dentists will be “forced to treat health service patients”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Mirror reports on the Kevin Spacey court case, with the court hearing he was a “sexual bully”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star takes aim at Australia, with a change to immigration laws meaning Brits can “enjoy the good life Down Under”.