What the papers say – July 11

Here is a look into what is leading the front pages across the UK (PA)

A BBC presenter’s alleged explicit photo scandal once again dominated the front pages across the UK on Tuesday.

The Sun says the stepfather of the young person at the centre of the scandal has called the BBC “liars”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The accused BBC presenter is known by one in six Brits, according to the Daily Mail.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Express and The Guardian report the alleged victim at the heart of the scandal has rubbished the claims.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

That angle also features on the front of the Daily Mirror and the i.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In other news, The Times says hotels have been given millions to reserve beds as a “buffer” for migrants.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ukraine will be offered “Israel-style” security guarantees by Nato, according to The Telegraph, with the UK, US, France and Germany committing long-term to arm and help the country.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Metro reports on the stabbing of a teacher at a school in Gloucestershire.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Independent says there will be “holiday chaos” for around 180,000 people after easyJet cancelled 1,700 flights.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt and Andrew Bailey have called for “wage restraint”, according to the Financial Times.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star says warming ocean temperatures is creating “crackpot weather”.