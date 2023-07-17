What the papers say – July 17
There was little consensus on the top stories across the UK’s newspapers on Monday.
The Daily Express reports on the shocking amount of assaults that have been reported on police premises.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
A heat storm is set to hit Southern Europe for the second extreme weather event in a week, according to The Guardian.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
The Daily Mirror leads with the results of a new Alzheimer’s drug trial that could slow the rate of mental decline by 36%.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
The Daily Telegraph relays a message from Rishi Sunak who warns students of universities offering “bad degrees” and made a vow to stop them.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
The Financial Times looks into the feud between tech giants Sony and Microsoft, who have called a truce after an 18-month battle for Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft are looking likely to acquire.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
The rising interest rates in the UK are causing “negative budgets”, with household incomes no longer meeting basic costs, The Times reports.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
The i leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being labelled “conservative” as he ruled out making changes to the child benefits cap.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Metro issues a warning after storms created 54 pollution hotspots at beaches in England, just as the summer holiday season begins.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
An investigation by The Independent revealed the n-word was used in dozens of references in official Royal Collection Trust documents, and were only removed last week.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
And the Daily Star say “boffins” do not want us to hate seagulls as they “are not the enemy”.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.