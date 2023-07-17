What the papers say – July 17

The result and reaction of the Wimbledon men’s final featured on the majority of the papers on Monday (PA)

There was little consensus on the top stories across the UK’s newspapers on Monday.

The Daily Express reports on the shocking amount of assaults that have been reported on police premises.

A heat storm is set to hit Southern Europe for the second extreme weather event in a week, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror leads with the results of a new Alzheimer’s drug trial that could slow the rate of mental decline by 36%.

The Daily Telegraph relays a message from Rishi Sunak who warns students of universities offering “bad degrees” and made a vow to stop them.

The Financial Times looks into the feud between tech giants Sony and Microsoft, who have called a truce after an 18-month battle for Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft are looking likely to acquire.

The rising interest rates in the UK are causing “negative budgets”, with household incomes no longer meeting basic costs, The Times reports.

The i leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being labelled “conservative” as he ruled out making changes to the child benefits cap.

Metro issues a warning after storms created 54 pollution hotspots at beaches in England, just as the summer holiday season begins.

An investigation by The Independent revealed the n-word was used in dozens of references in official Royal Collection Trust documents, and were only removed last week.

And the Daily Star say “boffins” do not want us to hate seagulls as they “are not the enemy”.