What the papers say – July 19

The Illegal Migrant Bill’s passafe through Parliament, the European heatwave and Nigel Farage’s snubbing by a leading bank are among the many stories on the front of Britain’s newspapers.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph says Coutts closed Nigel Farage’s accounts because his views did not align with the banks “purpose and values”.

The Daily Mirror looks at the hot weather in Europe which it describes as the “heatwave from hell”.

The Daily Express leads with Rishi Sunak’s warning to migrants, saying they face the “toughest laws” after the small boats bill got through Parliament.

The Times says Mr Sunak will delay issuing trans guidance for schools after lawyers warned that plans to “strengthen it would be unlawful”.

The Guardian reveals the number of convictions for Covid breaches has reached more than 28,000.

The Independent continue their investigation into racial slurs used in public documents.

Tata Motors is set to release a plan for their first battery factory in Somerset, according to the Financial Times.

The Metro leads with a story on a mother who was freed from jail after using illegally procured tablets to have an abortion.

And the Daily Star says some people are upset with Hugh Grant’s casting as an Oompa Loompa in Willy Wonka.