What the papers say – July 21

The ongoing Nigel Farage bank scandal continues in the British papers on Friday, alongside new court documents on the Duke of York.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail say the NatWest chief executive has apologised to Nigel Farage over the closure of his bank accounts.

According to new court documents, the Daily Mirror says Andrew visited Jeffrey Epstein while he was under house arrest.

The Guardian reports taxpayers will pay for a 45% pay rise to the royal family despite the cost-of-living crisis.

The Sun says ITV has beat the BBC in a bid for Josie Gibson, who will appear on I’m A Celebrity, rather than Strictly Come Dancing.

The i relays a warning from UK’s top medics who say one in six people will be stuck on NHS waiting lists if doctor strikes continue.

One of the biggest offshore wind farm projects has been halted due to surging costs, according to the Financial Times.

The Independent leads with their investigation into a now closed Berkshire mental health hospital who were treating patients like “animals”.

The Daily Express features fury over plans to scrap a tax break on pensions.

Metro says Just Stop Oil activists were met by counter-protesters who surrounded them with a human chain.

And the Daily Star asks “are they quackers?” over £100 on the spot fines for feeding ducks, flying kites and tree-climbing.