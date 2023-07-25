What the papers say – July 25

The wildfires on the Greek islands and the flights to bring home tourists continue to dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Several titles feature tributes to BBC newsreader George Alagiah and former England footballer Trevor Francis, but the main focus of the front pages is on Rhodes.

The Daily Mirror hears from a British couple who say they feared for their lives as they fled the danger on Rhodes along a beach, saying they were “chased by the fire”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

There are more first-hand accounts in the Metro, which says a British holidaymaker made return trips in his hire car to help people out of the danger zone.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The “race to rescue Britons” is the focus of the Daily Express while The Independent says rescue flights are helping flee the “out of control” fires with Crete also on red alert after the events in Rhodes and Corfu.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times says more than 5,000 Britons were stranded on Rhodes on Monday, but around 30,000 have been left in limbo with bookings in the next two weeks and hotels facing closure for several weeks.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The i says airlines have been branded “deeply irresponsible” for flying tourists onto the islands without the offer of a refund or rebooking.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A picture of firefighters in Rhodes dominates the front of The Guardian which hears from scientists who say the link between the climate crisis and heatwaves in Europe and the United State is “undeniable”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Trevor Francis, Britain’s first £1 million footballer, is the focus of The Sun’s front page after his death at the age of 69.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Telegraph turns its attention to NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose, whose career it says is “hanging in the balance” amid the fallout from the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank accounts.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The same story makes the front of the Daily Mail which leads on an investigation into lawyers charging up to £10,000 “to make fake asylum claims”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Financial Times concentrates on Credit Suisse being handed £388 million in fines for “significant failures” in the collapse of Archegos Capital.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star hears from some more boffins who say an image could show a spaceship crashed on Mars.