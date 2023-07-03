What the papers say – July 3

Cricket and the NHS are among the topics on Monday’s front pages (Peter Byrne/PA)

Drama at Lord’s from the final day of the second Ashes Test leads the nation’s Monday papers.

Metro and The Sun criticise the Australian cricket team for the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, with the former calling the incident “Just not cricket”.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports there are fears that the NHS will be forced to charge for care over the next decade.

Staying with the health service, the Daily Express leads with doctors threatening strikes beyond 2025, while The Times says Health Secretary Steve Barclay is willing to give doctors a bigger pay rise if they call off the industrial action.

Elsewhere, the i reports the Prime Minister has lost voters’ support over inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Banks are to be informed by the Treasury they must respect the free speech of their customers, according to The Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror leads with a Labour pledge to introduce squads of “super teachers” to “rescue schools” if they come into power at the next election.

The Daily Mail says ministers are under pressure to “ease off the pedal” on their strategy for a ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

The Financial Times reports the largest active bond fund manager has said markets are too optimistic about central banks’ chances of avoiding a recession.

And the Daily Star says China is planning to mine the moon in order to create “cosmic nuclear weapons”.