What the papers say – July 5

Every paper featured a different story on their front page in the UK (PA)

A wide variety of stories featured across the newspaper front pages on Wednesday, including a TV stars Alzheimer’s diagnosis and the US deciding their preferred candidate to be the next Nato chief.

The Daily Mirror fills their front page with Fiona Phillip’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Telegraph reports the US has made their decision on who they want to be the next Nato chief after rejecting the British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times reports on an overhaul of disciplining rogue police officers with plans announced to overhaul the misconduct system.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A new police probe into a Tory “jingle and mingle” Covid party has been opened, according to The Independent.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Mail says Sir Bernard Jenkin, who was on the Privileges Committee which investigated Boris Johnson over Partygate, is facing his own police probe over “birthday drinks”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Financial Times reports the Bank of England is considering making foreign banks to replace branches with subsidiaries.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The UK have tabled a new climate change pledge of more than £11 billion, according to The Guardian.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, the Daily Express has some good news with supermarkets looking to drive down food prices.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The i once again look into the UK’s ongoing mortgage pain, saying there are four more interest rate rises to come this year.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Metro hears from the first person born on the NHS who says while it has its problems, it should be cherished.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star blames BBC shows Allo Allo and Dad’s Army for causing Brexit.