What the papers say – July 7

The death of an eight-year-old girl leads many of the nation’s papers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s newspapers are led by the death of an eight-year-old girl in an incident at a school in Wimbledon.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent, The Sun and the Daily Express all report the girl was killed and 10 others were taken to hospital after a Land Rover crashed into a girls’ prep school building on the last day of term.

The story also features on the front of the Daily Mail and Metro.

Elsewhere, The Guardian says the Cabinet Office must hand over Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, notebooks and diaries after it lost a High Court challenge against the chairwoman of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The Telegraph reports the Archbishop of Canterbury has called for universities to face funding cuts for not supporting minorities, including trans students.

A looming strike involving air traffic controllers could affect up to a third of all European flights this summer, according to The Times.

The i leads with the Home Office painting over a Mickey Mouse mural at an asylum centre for unaccompanied children.

And the Daily Star says Britons have been eating Weetabix wrong.