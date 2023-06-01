What the papers say – June 1

There is little consensus on the front of Thursday’s papers as a wide range of stories battle for attention.

Only two titles agree on the main story of the day with the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror both focusing on the continuing drama around This Morning.

The Daily Mail describes the programme as being in “meltdown” as it says ITV has been forced to order an inquiry into the Phillip Schofield scandal.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Mirror tells of “ITV fury” as the company called in a barrister to review the affair.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages make the front of The Independent, which says he has handed them over unredacted to the Covid-19 inquiry and calls on Rishi Sunak to force the Cabinet Office to follow suit.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Prime Minister also features on the front of The Daily Telegraph which says more than 50 Conservative MPs are calling on him to scrap the “morally wrong” inheritance tax.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And Mr Sunak is at the centre of The Times front page which says he will target Turkey and Bulgaria as he urges European leaders to tackle immigration.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

There is more politics in the i, which says Labour’s new policies would cost the same as a 3p increase in income tax.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Metro focuses on leading British politicians and officials being regarded as “legitimate” targets by Russia due to their support for Ukraine.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ukrainian soldiers feature on the front of The Guardian, but the lead concentrates on university vice-chancellors calling for a review of the “broken funding model”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Sun turns its attention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who it says will stop appearing in front of television cameras to tell their tale.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And there is more royal news on the front of the Daily Star which says Henry VIII was not a “wrong ‘un”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Express looks ahead to Saturday’s Derby, saying animal activists are planning to disrupt the race at Epsom.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Financial Times concentrates on the 7.5 billion dollar (£6 billion) valuation target of the world’s largest natural soda-ash producer when it floats in London.