What the papers say – June 12

Boris Johnson’s resignation and the arrest of former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon dominated the front pages across the UK on Monday.

Calls for Nicola Sturgeon to be suspended from the SNP led the front of the Telegraph, while the Financial Times says the arrest is a “hammer blow” for the SNP.

The Sun and the Daily Express also reported on the arrest of Ms Sturgeon.

The Guardian chose Boris Johnson for their main story on the front page, saying senior Tories told him to “shut up and go away”.

The Times and i had Mr Johnson and Ms Sturgeon both feature on their front pages.

The Daily Mirror’s front page was the tragic boat fire off the coast of Egypt that has left three British divers unaccounted for.

The Daily Mail relays Suella Braverman’s message about Sir Keir Starmer, saying he is in the “pocket of the eco-mob”.

And the Daily Star say a woman is convinced King Henry I is buried under a carpark in Reading.