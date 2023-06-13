What the papers say – June 13

A “war of words” breaking out between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak leads the nation’s Tuesday papers.

The Independent and Metro report Mr Johnson has denied he asked the PM to bend honours rules, with the latter dubbing the verbal spat between the pair “all out war”.

Staying with the former prime minister, The Times says the privileges committee is set to find that Mr Johnson deliberately misled parliament over the Downing Street parties scandal.

As the findings are revealed, the Daily Mirror says Covid victims “deserve better”.

The Daily Express reports Mr Johnson has vowed to make a return to frontline politics.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph carries comments from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt suggesting taxes could fall if the UK boosts productivity in the public sector.

The Daily Mail leads with accusations that Labour is abandoning the “law-abiding majority” by opposing curbs on “eco-zealots and Channel migrants”.

The Guardian reports there has been a backlash after a woman was sentenced to more than two years in prison for procuring drugs to induce an abortion after the legal limit.

An alleged Russian intelligence asset and his family are living in the UK after his family used the Government’s Ukrainian refugee scheme to join him, according to the i.

The Financial Times reports MPs are set to grill executives from the financial watchdog over its handling of misconduct allegations against hedge fund manager Crispin Odey.

The Sun leads with an image of Manchester City’s Jack Grealish being assisted out of a hotel by his teammates after a night of celebrating his side’s treble achievement.

And the Daily Star says a former US intelligence officer has claimed the Pope had a hand in covering up a UFO crash in Italy in the 1930s.