What the papers say – June 15

The pain of the families who lost loved ones in Nottingham dominate the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

Many titles focus on the parent of students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber at a vigil to remember their children and the third victim, Ian Coates.

The Times leads with a message from Dr Sanjoy Kumar to University of Nottingham students at the vigil: “Look after each other – and love everyone”.

The Daily Express says the two families were “united in grief” while the Daily Mail carries a picture of both fathers, saying they are “lost in grief”.

And the Daily Mirror and Metro share the headline “United in love” over pictures from the vigil.

Pictures from Nottingham appear on other front pages, but the Daily Telegraph leads on former prime minister Boris Johnson calling for Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin to resign from the privileges committee over alleged Covid rule-breaking.

The Independent calls it a “desperate last ditch ruse to derail” the verdict of the committee hours before its report is published.

Both the Nottingham attacks and the Partygate row feature on The Guardian, but it leads on scientists making a breakthrough in stem cell research by creating synthetic human embryos.

The i focuses on a different political story as it says the Government is losing support from home owners with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt backing a fresh rise in interest rates.

And the Financial Times says a second rise in mortgage rates in a week by HSBC is increasing pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Star concentrates on Elon Musk saying we have become cyborgs due to our reliance on computers.