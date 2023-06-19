What the papers say – June 19

The mortgage crisis and the ongoing fallout from partygate dominate the front pages on Monday (Peter Byrne, PA)

The mortgage crisis and the continuing fallout from partygate dominate the newspaper front pages on Monday.

The Daily Mail and the i look at the mortgage crisis with experts urging the Bank of England to pause interest rate hikes to help struggling households.

The Daily Express also focuses on the mortgage crisis with the Treasury warning home loan help is “dangerous”.

The Daily Mirror and The Guardian lead with police examining the footage of Conservative Party staff dancing at a party during lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Metro focuses on the apology Cabinet member Michael Gove, who said the partying was “indefensible” and “completely out of order”.

The Times reports British citizens will get first priority for public housing in a plan being considered by MPs due to concerns over migration.

The Independent reveals more than 30 patients are pursuing legal action against a group of children’s mental health hospitals.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Sir Keir Starmer’s election promise to reverse the ban on offshore wind farms to help hit net-zero targets.

The Financial Times reports AstraZeneca have drafted plans to list the company in Hong Kong, rather than China, to help shield the company from geopolitical tensions.

And the Daily Star says brewers have been accused of cutting alcohol levels to save money in what the paper called the “great beer robbery”.