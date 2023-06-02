What the papers say – June 2

The battle between ministers and the Covid inquiry over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages dominated the front pages across the UK on Friday.

The Daily Mail says MPs will “go to war with judge” over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, while the Financial Times reports the Government will seek a legal block on the messages.

The Times and the i also reported on the legal battle between the Cabinet Office and the Covid inquiry.

The Metro and The Guardian run the same story on their front pages.

The Sun leads with an exclusive interview with Phillip Schofield, who said he is “not a groomer”.

The Daily Mirror captures Holly Willoughby on holiday with her friends, telling the paper she is happy to help with the Phillip Schofield inquiry.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the beach tragedy in Bournemouth where a pleasure boat has been impounded by police after two children died.

The Daily Express says house prices have had their biggest drop in 14 years with “storm clouds gathering” for the property market.

And the Daily Star urges readers to help save their local fish and chip shops by buying extra portions.