What the papers say – June 20

The search for a lost submarine with a British billionaire onboard features on the majority of Britain’s newspapers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express report on Hamish Harding who is among five people missing on a tour to see the Titanic wreckage in a submarine.

The Metro and the Daily Mail also focused on the search for the submarine lost in the mid Atlantic.

The Times says it is a race to find the submarine as there are only hours of oxygen left.

The i featured a photo of the submarine, but they continued to focus on mortgage rates, reporting they will stay high until 2025.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times said the mortgage squeeze will continue to put pressure on homeowners and will increase political risk for Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Mirror says David Cameron was heckled by grieving families who had lost someone during the pandemic during the Covid inquiry.

The Guardian says allies of Boris Johnson were told to hang their heads in shame during a vote to approve the partygate report with a majority of Tory MPs backing the findings.

The Independent says Mr Johnson has endured his final humiliation after MPs backed the report into partygate which found he deliberately lied to parliament.

And the Daily Star says Liz Truss did not find the lettuce that outlasted her tenure as Britain’s Prime Minister as funny as the rest of the world did.