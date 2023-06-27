What the papers say – June 27

The continuing turmoil in Russia and two tragic deaths dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Several titles lead on the response to the weekend rebellion in Russia with the response of President Vladmir Putin and mercenary commander Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The Guardian leads on Mr Putin saying the West wanted the country to “choke in bloody civil strife”, a topic echoed in The Times which says the Russian leader thanked “patriots” for stopping their march on Moscow.

The i also focuses on what it calls Mr Putin’s “fiery late-night speech” and says he has vowed to see those responsible punished.

Other titles concentrate on Mr Prigozhin, the Wagner boss saying he could have taken Ukraine in one day in The Daily Telegraph.

The Financial Times also focuses on Mr Prigozhin as he denies his “masterclass” march on the Russian capital was a bid to oust Mr Putin.

The Daily Star has some simple advice for Mr Prigozhin to stay away from open windows.

The other main stories of the day concern the deaths of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence and Nicola Bulley.

The Daily Mail reports on Neville Lawrence’s anger at the naming of a sixth suspect in his son’s killing 30 years ago.

And the Daily Mirror says the new suspect – Matthew White, who died in 2021 – threatened a shopworker with meeting the same fate.

The Sun says “tragic mum” Nicola Bulley died within seconds of falling into a river in January as an inquest into her death got underway.

The Metro focuses on the same story, which sparked a three-week hunt for the missing woman, declaring her death was not murder.

The future shape of banking is on the front of the Daily Express which leads on a senior Nationwide executive calling on bosses and retailers to commit to keeping high streets alive.

The Independent looks at immigration with the Home Office admitting deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda will not stop small boats heading to the UK.