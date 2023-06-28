What the papers say – June 28

Health stories take centre stage in several of Wednesday’s newspapers as Matt Hancock and Covid return to the front pages.

The former health secretary’s evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry features in several editions, while planned strikes by doctors are also prominent.

The Daily Mirror says relatives of Covid victims turned their backs on Mr Hancock as they refused to accept his apology to the inquiry.

His words dominate the front of the Daily Express, which says he wanted to be “brutally honest with the public” over failings in preparing to face a pandemic and that he was “profoundly sorry”.

Metro also focuses on those failings with Mr Hancock criticising the prioritisation of body bags above fighting the virus, a strategy The Independent describes as “completely wrong”.

The Daily Mail warns of the “worst strike disruption” in NHS history as senior doctors announced a 48-hour strike on the back of a stoppage by junior doctors.

The senior doctors also lead The Daily Telegraph as it says consultants “on six-figure salaries” will walk out and place the NHS in “uncharted territory”.

The inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley features on several front pages, but The Sun is the only one to lead on it with the text message sent by her partner just before she drowned in the River Wyre.

Russia continues to play a prominent role on the front pages, the i reporting that president Vladimir Putin has sent a plane to Washington to bring home diplomats.

And the Financial Times says Mr Putin has admitted paying billions of dollars to fund the Wagner paramilitary group which marched towards Moscow at the weekend.

The Times looks nearer to home as it warns of crises which will force water bills to rise by up to 40%.

The Guardian concentrates on criticism which says the Government’s drive to net zero is missing targets “on nearly every front”.

And the Daily Star focuses on the need for dogs to have a holiday.