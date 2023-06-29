What the papers say – June 29

The growing crisis surrounding Thames Water and health stories take top billing on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph, which is one of several titles to feature a picture of England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carrying a Just Stop Oil protester off the field at Lord’s, says the Government is preparing to take over water firms as the country’s biggest supplier moved close to collapse.

Those plans are echoed on the front of the i, which says UK taxpayers face the bill for saving a company owned by China and Abu Dhabi.

The Financial Times continues the theme as it says Thames Water’s problems are spurring “interim nationalisation plans” while The Guardian reports on “crisis talks” over the company’s £10 billion deficit.

And Metro simply declares “Thames on the brink”.

The Daily Mail turns its attention to striking doctors as it says NHS consultants will be allowed to conduct private work during a 48-hour walkout.

There is more medical news in The Times which reports on digital health checks which will be sent to people over 40 to carry out “midlife MoTs”.

The health of Madonna dominates the front page of The Sun which says the “pop queen” was taken to intensive care in New York due to a bacterial infection which has put her world tour on hold.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the warning of a planned attack in the UK by so-called Islamic State terrorists.

Immigrants are on the mind of the Daily Express as it says rebellious peers have been told they face a showdown if they try to block legislation allowing deportation flights to Rwanda.

And the Daily Star comes out on the side of the slugs as it reports on the King’s dislike of the garden pests.