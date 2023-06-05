What the papers say – June 5

Analysis of the Government’s pandemic response is among a variety of different stories leading the nation’s papers at the start of the working week.

The Daily Telegraph reports a study has found Covid lockdown measures only saved around 1,700 lives in England and Wales in spring 2020, with the benefits of the policy “a drop in the bucket compared to the staggering collateral costs”.

Staying with Covid, The Guardian leads with unions claiming years of Tory austerity left Britain “hugely unprepared” for the pandemic.

Unions have also hit out at Labour’s “naive” green energy plan, according to The Times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says the PM will vow to do everything it takes to curb the migrant crisis.

The Daily Mail reports one-in-five first-time buyers are signing up to lengthy mortgages of more than 35 years.

The Sun leads with Phillip Schofield claiming he will not be watching Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning on Monday.

The Daily Mirror carries a warning over the potential for a tuberculosis pandemic to hit the UK, while the i says 52% of young adults hold concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on their future employment prospects.

Metro says a new report has revealed there has been more than 9,500 attacks on ambulance workers in the last five years.

The Financial Times reports Saudi Arabia is cutting its oil output in a bid to boost oil prices.

And the Daily Star says the mercury is expected to hit 27C this week.