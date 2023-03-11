What the papers say – March 11

The front pages are dominated by reaction to the BBC’s decision that Gary Lineker should take a break from presenting Match of the Day until an agreement on his social media use is reached.

Former footballers turned pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright are among those who have said they will not appear on the programme to show solidarity with Lineker.

The row makes the front pages of the Guardian, Daily Mirror, Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and Daily Star.

The Daily Expressleads with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s deal to pay France nearly half a billion pounds over the next three years to step up efforts to prevent small boats from crossing the Channel.

The FT Weekend focuses on the fears for the banking sector following the collapse of US tech bank SVB.