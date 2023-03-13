What the papers say – March 13
The front pages are dominated by Gary Lineker and the BBC, with reports that the two parties may be close to a deal that would end the standoff.
The Daily Mirror, The Sun, The Times, The Guardian, the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and the i all report on a potential truce which would see Lineker back in the Match Of The Day presenting seat.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
The Metro reports on Lineker being “muzzled for now”.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
The Daily Express reports on the Home Secretary telling police that they must focus on solving crime and protecting free speech instead of investigating “woke” complaints.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
The Financial Times focusses on the Chancellor’s efforts to provide a cash-flow lifeline to the UK-based tech businesses hit by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
The Independent is reporting that more than £1 billion of taxpayers’ money has been used to send top executives on top-up courses.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.