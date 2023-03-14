What the papers say – March 14

A stock image of a pile of newspapers including The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Sun. Picture date: Saturday February 20, 2021. — © Andrew Matthews

Tuesday’s front pages focus on the aftermath of the BBC’s apology following an impartiality row over a tweet by Gary Lineker as well as Gary Glitter’s recall to prison.

The Daily Mail, the Daily Express, The Guardian and The Independent all report on Gary Lineker’s comeback to Match Of The Day and the continuing pressure on the BBC.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The story is also carried by the i, Metro and Daily Star.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Sun and the Daily Mirror focus on Gary Glitter being returned to custody after breaching his licence conditions.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times reports that Britain is preparing to double its fleet of attack submarines.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Telegraph says that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is preparing to boost the tax-free allowance for pensions by more than half a million pounds.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Financial Times reports that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank tore into global markets, with investors ripping up their forecasts for further interest rate rises and dumping bank stocks around the world.