What the papers say – March 15

The mid-week papers focus on the Chancellor’s budget package which is set to include a major expansion of childcare support.

The Daily Telegraph, the Financial Times, thei and the Daily Express all report on Jeremy Hunt’s £4bn childcare bid to get parents back to work.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The story is also carried by The Times, theDaily Mail and The Guardian.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Also covering the budget, the Daily Mirror uses its splash to call on the Chancellor to tackle inequality and child hunger and reward key workers.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Elsewhere, Metro says a Russian fighter jet has brought down a US spy drone.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Gary Lineker appears to be taunting the BBC with a new Twitter profile picture promoting free speech just days after his extraordinary row with bosses over impartiality, according to The Independent.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star says Bear Grylls has “lauded the health benefits of eating organs such as liver, heart and testicles”.