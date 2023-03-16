What the papers say – March 16

What the papers say (PA) — © Peter Byrne

The Budget delivered by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gets a mixed reception on Thursday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Mirrorsays Mr Hunt has boosted the wealthy but snubbed public sector workers.

The isays Mr Hunt delivered a stealth 4p rise in income tax with six million people facing a financial squeeze.

The Independentreports the Budget announcements and Mr Hunt’s claim that his economic plan “is working”.

The Daily Expressoffers a more optimistic view of the Budget, focusing on the Chancellor’s promise of a brighter future for Britain.

The Sun, meanwhile, claims a campaign victory with a freeze on fuel duty.

Other newspapers, including the Financial Times, focus on concerns for the future of Credit Suisse after the bank’s shares dropped to a record low.

The Daily Telegraph says Credit Suisse’s troubles have stoked fears of a new global crisis.

The Daily Star declares Mr Hunt’s budget to be “dull” and instead focuses on the chances of 6ft 4in jockey Jack Andrews winning at Cheltenham.