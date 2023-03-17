What the papers say – March 17

Britain’s front pages are dominated by a breakthrough between health unions and the Government after months of strikes, raising hopes that the long-running dispute could be brought to an end.

The Sun, the Daily Mirror, Metroand the Daily Express all report on the pay offer to healthcare workers which has been recommended by unions.

The story is also carried by thei, The Independent and The Times.

Elsewhere, The Guardian carries findings from an official report into the Metropolitan Police service which found it is riddled with deep-seated racism, sexism and homophobia and has failed to change despite numerous official reviews urging it to do so.

Jeremy Hunt’s back-to-work drive is “under threat” as Labour prepares for a “tax raid on up to two million pension pots”, according toThe Daily Telegraph.

The Financial Times continues to follow the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as banks on both sides of the Atlantic race to reassure clients and regulators they could withstand a flight of deposits.

The Daily Mail uses its splash to attack Oxfam over its new report on inclusive language.

And the Daily Star says many of those in Generation Z take one nap a day.