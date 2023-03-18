What the papers say – March 18

No one story dominates Saturday’s front pages with Putin, passports and politics among the splashes.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the issuing by the International Criminal Court of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Staris one of the newspapers which leads with fears for holiday plans after the Public and Commercial Services union said Passport Office workers will strike for five weeks in an escalation of a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The isays Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s post-Budget poll boost is not enough to suggest the Conservatives will win the next general election.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Financial Times leads with a “week of madness” in the banking sector.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

While The Guardian says NHS doctors are being offered £5,000 to work in the private sector.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Express suggests the BBC will face a revolt if the licence fee rises.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Mirror claims a campaign victory after proposals to ban trophy hunting imports cleared the House of Commons.