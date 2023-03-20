What the papers say – March 20

Former prime minister Boris Johnson’s upcoming appearance in front of the Commons privileges committee takes centre stage on several of Monday’s newspaper front pages.

Metro reports Mr Johnson is preparing to unveil a dossier aimed at clearing his name over Partygate with the i saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is delaying policy announcements.

The Independent reports on colleagues urging Mr Johnson to “be straight and serious” during Wednesday’s hearing.

Both the Daily Mail and the Daily Express focus on the possibility of European judges reversing a block on flights deporting migrants to Rwanda.

The Guardian says health unions are being urged by members to reject a 5% pay off, while The Times reports the Metropolitan Police face being broken up due to its “toxic” culture.

The Telegraph and Financial Times concentrate on UBS’ 3.2 billion dollar (£2.6 billion) acquisition of Credit Suisse.

The Daily Mirror speaks to West End star Ruthie Henshall about her campaign to prevent care home residents dying alone after losing her mother during the Covid pandemic.

And the Daily Star warns of snow and temperatures plummeting to minus 9C across the UK this week.