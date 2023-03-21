What the papers say – March 21

The damning findings of the Casey Report into the Metropolitan Police dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Commissioned in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder by serving Met officer Wayne Couzens in 2021, the report says the force has lost public faith, according to the Daily Express.

Both The Guardian and Metro say the report found the force to be “racist, misogynistic and homophobic” while The Telegraph and Daily Mail add “broken” to the charge sheet.

And The Independent front page asks: “How many more rapists and killers are in the Met?”.

Boris Johnson’s pending appearance in front of the Commons privileges committee is the other main story, with thei and Daily Mirror saying he is plotting a comeback.

The Sun focuses on Britain’s motorists “sinking into pothole hell” as it says half of the country’s roads are crumbling.

TheFinancial Times reports on concerns over the “shotgun marriage” of investment banks Credit Suisse and UBS.

And the Daily Star concentrates on “feathered scumbags” with the news 48% of people in Britain have been attacked by seagulls.