What the papers say – March 22

Boris Johnson’s defence dossier dominates the front pages ahead of his appearance in front of the Commons Privileges Committee over the “partygate” affair.

The Guardian says the ex-PM faces a fight for his political survival – one the Daily Mail says a “bullish” Mr Johnson is ready for.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

That sentiment is echoed in the Daily Express.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be dragged into the inquiry on what it calls “D-Day for Johnson”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Concentrating on the 52 pages of defence evidence released on Tuesday, the Daily Mirror lists what it calls “Boris’ Partygate excuses”, with The Independent describing it as a “pyramid of piffle”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Star labels Mr Johnson “Pinocchio”, while Metro says he argues MPs were misled accidentally and any lies were not “proper whoppers”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Telegraph crosses the House and focuses on opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer avoiding tax on a pension.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

An interview with Ed Sheeran fills The Sun‘s front page, with the singer vowing never to do drugs again after the death of his friend, music mogul Jamal Edwards.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times focuses on a report which shows the use of the pill and coil raises the risk of breast cancer, while the Financial Times says falling life expectancy is delaying the increase of the state pension age to 68.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content