What the papers say – March 24

A variety of stories feature on Friday’s front pages from the rise in interest rates and council tax topping £2,000, to a wealthy Nigerian politician and his wife facing jail for an organ-harvesting plot.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Labour’s deputy leader suggested that the party should raise tax on savings and investments.

The Times leads on the average council tax exceeding £2,000 for the first time.

The Daily Mail reports on “woke barristers” refusing to prosecute climate activists.

The Guardian leads on taxpayers spending close to £500 million buying beds in the worst care homes in England in the past four years.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey saying he is “more optimistic” on the economy makes the front page of the Daily Express.

The Daily Star poses a question on its front page – Have killer machines taken over the world?

The Daily Mirror reports that a footballer accused of raping two women now faces a third sex allegation but is still playing for his Premier League club.

Metro leads on the wealthy Nigerian politician and his wife who are facing jail for an organ-harvesting plot involving a UK hospital following a landmark trial.

The Financial Times reports on TikTok’s chief executive struggling to fend off a US ban.

The Independent and i focus on the Bank of England’s decision to put up interest rates.

