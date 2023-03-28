What the papers say – March 28

The election of Humza Yousaf as the new leader of the SNP features heavily on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The i reports that despite the election of the new leader, the “dream of an independent Scotland” may be delayed due to divisions within the party.

The Daily Express leads with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claiming he will “fight” to keep Scotland in the United Kingdom as he plans to block Mr Yousaf’s independent poll bid.

The Daily Telegraph reports a “wave” of early retirements and a shrinking workforce is causing higher interest rates.

The Guardian leads with Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon claiming the Daily Mail hired private investigators to hack her phone for information on her murdered son Stephen.

The Independent also leads with the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, saying the Duke of Sussex “lost friends” and suffered “paranoia” as it reports on his court appearance alongside Sir Elton John and actor Sadie Frost.

The Daily Star went off world for their front page, reporting that space may hold the key to fighting diseases on Earth by doing experiments in zero gravity.

The Metro leads with Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s fight against rebels on both sides of her party over the Illegal Migration Bill.

A report into the effect the Ukraine war has had on tensions between Japan and China leads the Financial Times.

An exclusive with Sir David Jason leads the Daily Mirror with the actor talking about the daughter and grandson he never knew he had.

And the Daily Mail reports on the PM’s vow to “crackdown” on party houses, announcing a new registration scheme for holiday leases like Airbnbs.