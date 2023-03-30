What the papers say – March 30

The nation’s papers are led by the death of comedy icon Paul O’Grady, the Government’s push towards net zero and a hole in the sun the size of 20 Earths.

The Daily Express leads with the shelving of plans to raise the state pension age to 68, with fears middle-aged Britons planning for retirement would “revolt”.

The Daily Telegraph reports tax levies will be added to household gas bills to promote families making the “greener choice” in an attempt to push towards net zero targets.

The Times leads with a report that found seven out of 10 schools are not reporting when students question or change their gender identity.

Tributes for comedian, campaigner and icon Paul O’Grady are carried by Metro and the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Star says a new hole in the sun is causing a “kerfuffle” in space.

The ileads with MPs demanding Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explain the “budget boost” given to a firm linked with his wife.

The Financial Times reports on the return of Sergio Ermotti as UBS chief to steer a Credit Suisse “rescue mission”.

The Guardian leads with the Government’s net zero gamble on carbon capture, despite warnings from experts the technology is unproven.

And The Independent runs with the King and Queen Consort in Berlin on the first state visit of their reign.