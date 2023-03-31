What the papers say – March 31

Pension age rises, a warning from China and the guilty verdict for the man who shot and murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel lead Friday’s papers across the UK.

The guilty verdict of the man who shot and killed Olivia in her own home in August last year leads Metro, the Daily Mirror and The Daily Telegraph.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The story is also carried by the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The i leads with the pension change for younger workers with “rapid increases” to the retirement expected up to the age of 69 or 70.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Financial Times reports on China’s warning to Europe to not follow the United States in their call for “trade curbs”, with the Chinese ambassador to the EU hinting at retaliation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Guardian‘s front page is led by former US president Donald Trump being indicted over his 2016 payment to silence Stormy Daniels.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times‘ top story is the pension age rising to 68 “still on the table”, with people who work manual jobs to be able to access their state pension earlier than university graduates.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Independentleads with their campaign to stop the deportation of the Afghan war hero who is faced with being deported to Rwanda despite fighting alongside British troops.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star says “psycho killer” AI chatbots “are befuddled by Wordle”.