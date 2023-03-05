What the papers say – March 5

The Sunday papers are led by the Duke of Sussex’s latest comments on his family.

The Sun on Sunday, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People all lead with Harry revealing in an interview with a trauma expert that he was brought up in a “broken home”.

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Express both lead with a pledge from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to put an end to the nation’s migrant crisis.

The Sunday Telegraph says former health secretary Matt Hancock told aides he wanted to “frighten the pants off everyone” to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, in leaked messages which reveal discussions over when to “deploy” details of a new strain.

Senior Tories have accused Boris Johnson of going “full Trump” over his reaction to the partygate inquiry, according to The Observer.

The Independent reports taxpayers’ money is being used to partially fund university courses for executives earning more than £100,000 a year.

The Sunday Times says thousands of Ukrainian children have been abducted and taken to Russia or Crimea.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with experts deeming six-pack abs “officially unhealthy”.