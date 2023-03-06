What the papers say – March 6

Monday’s newspapers are dominated by Government plans to unveil new legislation on asylum seeker claims

The Guardian, the Daily Express, the Daily Mail, The Times and The Independent all cover the long-promised legislation which could be published as soon as Tuesday that would make asylum claims inadmissible from those who travel to the UK on small boats.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says “desperate patients” are extracting their own teeth as the wait list to see a NHS dentist grows to 11 million.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In the Daily Telegraph‘s latest WhatsApp leaks, it claims Matt Hancock rejected advice from England’s chief medical officer to replace the 14-day Covid quarantine with five days of testing because it would “imply we’ve been getting it wrong”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Jeremy Hunt and ⁦Rishi Sunak are heading for a new “tax clash” with Tory backbenches over the budget, thei writes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

China is planning an economic expansion of around 5%, according to the Financial Times.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Metro carries the “biggest conservation win ever” as the world unites to agree on a deal to save the oceans.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star says Britain will be as cold as the Arctic this week.