What the papers say – March 7

Tuesday’s newspapers focus on a range of stories, from the legislation to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel to Boris Johnson reportedly including his father on his resignation honours list.

The Daily Mail, The Times and the i all look ahead to the Home Secretary and Prime Minister unveiling their plans to remove and ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star focus on the reports that Boris Johnson included his father Stanley Johnson as one of as many as 100 names put forward for honours.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Telegraph again focuses on Matt Hancock’s leaked messages, with the latest revelations suggesting that he discussed withholding funding for a learning disability centre to pressure an MP not to rebel against coronavirus restrictions.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Guardian reports on the biggest “super-emitting” methane leaks threatening the climate.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Metro covers the tragedy of the the three people killed in a crash that left two others seriously injured.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Financial Times reports on US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to meet Taiwan’s leader in the US to avert Beijing backlash.