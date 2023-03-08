What the papers say – March 8

The mid-week papers are led by the Government’s clampdown on small boats crossing the Channel and the murder trial of the man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The Daily Express, The Times and The Guardian carry the controversial policy, with the latter citing the UN’s claim that the Tories are “extinguishing the right to seek refugee protection in the UK”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Outspoken football commentator Gary Lineker, who has criticised the policy by likening it to the Nazi regime, is the subject of The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail front pages after Tory MPs demanded he be rebuked by the BBC.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror andMetro report on the court trial of Thomas Cashman, who allegedly killed Olivia as he tried to shoot a convicted burglar as the latter tried to force his way into her home.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The head of the US central bank has warned that officials could raise interest rates farther and faster than previously expected in order to stabilise prices, the Financial Times says.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

While according to thei, the Environment Agency no longer has a target for visiting sewage treatment works.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Independent marks International Women’s Day with a Tracey Emin artwork as its splash.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star claims it has joined a £1.4billion space mission to find extra-terrestrial life on Jupiter.