What the papers say – May 1

Nursing strikes and the coronation feature heavily as the front pages on the Bank Holiday Monday newspapers feature a range of stories.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on cancer nurses striking for the first time while warning the dispute could go on for years.

The strikes also dominate the front page of the i with nurses warning Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that walkouts will continue without an improved wage offer.

The Daily Mirror puts the coronation centre stage as it says the Duke of Cambridge will pay tribute to both the King and the Queen Consort in a speech at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

And the Daily Mail proclaims the £1 billion lift the coronation will give to the economy.

Political issues take priority in other titles with the Daily Express saying more than one million pensioners were underpaid last year due to errors.

The Guardian also looks at people missing out on money, saying at least £19 billion of benefits remain unclaimed each year.

More financial help features on the front of The Times with the PM’s plans to help people buy homes, while Labour pledge 300,000 properties are built each year.

The Independent digital edition returns to its campaign to prevent the deportation of former Afghan personnel who fought alongside UK forces while the Financial Timeswarns US bank First Republic is close to collapse.

And the Daily Star says discarded fast food is leading to fat rats “running amok” across the country.