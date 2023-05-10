What the papers say – May 10

News from the US that former president Donald Trump has been found guilty of sexually abusing a woman leads many of Wednesday’s papers.

“Trump is a sex abuser,” Metro declares, withThe Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mirror also reporting Mr Trump was found to have sexually abused but not raped the advice columnist in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

“Is this (the) end of Trump’s new bid to be president?” the Daily Mail ponders.

Elsewhere, thei says the Archbishop of Canterbury is poised to make a major intervention by criticising the Government’s highly contentious laws to stop the small boat Channel crossings.

The Daily Express writes that there are 7,000 needless diabetes deaths every year amid the “catastrophic” obesity crisis.

The compensation bill for those affected by the NHS blood contamination scandal could reach £10 billion, the Financial Times reports.

The Times says Britain is set to blacklist Russia’s Wagner mercenary group as a terrorist organisation.

And the Daily Star writes that Russia has tried to spark a “real life Star Wars” by claiming the Americans never landed on the Moon.