What the papers say – May 11

The Archbishop of Canterbury takes centre stage on the front of Thursday’s newspapers after his comments on the Illegal Migration Bill.

Days after his leading role in the coronation, the Most Rev Justin Welby spoke out against the bill in the House of Lords with differing takes on his intervention.

TheGuardian labels the archbishop’s words as a “stinging attack” on the bill which he called “morally unacceptable”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Arch enemies” is the take of the Metro which says the archbishop was in a “face-off” with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The archbishop’s intervention is not met with universal acclaim with the Daily Express labelling his “attack” on the legislation as “wrong”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Mail asks “What’s so moral about not stopping people smugglers?”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Migration also features on the front of the Financial Times, but it focuses on government plans to prevent family members from joining overseas students in the UK.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times features a picture of the archbishop during his speech, but leads on plans for doctors without the “highest level of training” to raise numbers at GP surgeries.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Health is also the focus of the Daily Mirror which concentrates on the results of a report into how long Covid is hitting sufferers.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Brexit catches the eye of The Daily Telegraph as it reports on business secretary Kemi Badenoch saying the Government is unable to scrap many European laws.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The i says millions of people will face even more mortgage hikes as the Bank of England prepares for another rise in interest rates.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The digital edition of The Independent leads on the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologising to the Duke of Sussex as a trial into phone-hacking claims begins.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Sun concentrates on celebrity as it says This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield barely speak off camera.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star has the debate on whether “old man white vests” are a cool fashion item this year.