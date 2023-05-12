What the papers say – May 12

The rise in interest rates dominated the front pages across Britain on Friday. — © Peter Byrne

The Financial Times reports on the Bank of England lifting interest rates, warning its inflation target will not be reached until 2025.

The Daily Mirror and the i echo the FT with a fresh warning that inflation increases are not over.

The Daily Express focuses on economists criticising the Bank of England for inaccurate predictions.

The digital edition of The Independent leads on the “mortgage misery” as interest rates hit 4.5%.

The Daily Telegraph urges people to go back to work to help cut taxes with the workforce short of 400,000 people.

The Times takes a more positive look at the economy, reporting food prices are on the way down.

Moving away from the economy, theGuardian leads with the UK sending long-range missiles to Ukraine.

The Daily Mail says prison officers have been ordered to stop calling criminals “convicts, in case it offends them”.

The Sun concentrates on showbusiness, saying Phillip Schofield has made a last-ditch attempt to save his This Morning partnership with Holly Willoughby.

The Metro and the Daily Star say DNA from fur found after a attack on sheep shows “definitive evidence” big cats roam Britain.

