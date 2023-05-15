What the papers say – May 15 — © Peter Byrne

The papers at the start of the working week are primarily focused on the Home Secretary’s upcoming speech to the National Conservatism Conference.

The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Times and the i all report Suella Braverman will tell the conference on Monday that the Prime Minister must deliver on the Tory manifesto promise to reduce net migration.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and Daily Express lead with accusations that Sir Keir Starmer is plotting to “rig” future elections through a plan to give EU citizens the right to vote and lower the voting age to 16.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports the G7 and EU are set to ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies.

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to an image of Rob Burrows and Kevin Sinfield at the finish line of the Leeds marathon on Sunday.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has hired a lawyer to help deal with fallout from a reported rift with co-presenter Holly Willoughby, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says a cold streak is set to hit the UK before summer brings 27C temperatures next month.