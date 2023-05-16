What the papers say – May 16 (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

The Home Secretary’s speech to the National Conservatism Conference leads several of the nation’s papers.

The Daily Express reports Suella Braverman used her speech to encourage white people not to feel guilty about Britain’s historical role in slavery.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, Metro leads with her comments encouraging Britons to train as fruit pickers as she said: “…we mustn’t forget how to do things for ourselves.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Telegraph reports the Home Office is anticipating a sharp rise in immigration by the next election.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Guardian says senior Tory MPs have accused Ms Braverman of trying to undermine the Prime Minister.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has challenged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to respond to accusations that he wants to undermine Brexit by granting EU citizens the right to vote.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The i leads with the UK throwing its support behind Ukraine’s bid to join Nato.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times carries analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies which shows a fifth of all taxpayers are in the 40p rate of income tax.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on course to retain power following voting in the country’s closely fought national election, according to the Financial Times.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Independent continues its campaign to halt the deportation of an Afghan pilot to Rwanda.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Mirror leads with a British man telling a court that his cancer-stricken wife asked him to kill her.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star says mass UFO sightings have been reported in Belgium.