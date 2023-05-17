What the papers say – May 17

A range of political stories jostle for the spotlight with little consensus on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

Immigration features on the front of two editions, but they take contrasting approaches.

The Guardian reports on government plans to remove “basic housing protections” from asylum seekers which it says will see migrants moved out of hotels and into the private rented sector with landlords not required to register with local authorities.

The front of the Daily Express focuses on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak telling European judges to stop interfering in Britain’s plans to fly migrants to Rwanda.

The other topic to feature as more than one main story is the number of British workers off sick.

The Daily Mail says the “sick note crisis” is fuelled by people working from home – which it says is leading to back and neck pain – while the Metro says a record 2.5 million people are off work due to long-term illness.

An interview with Sir Keir Starmer is the focus of The Times with the Labour leader saying they will become the “party of housebuilding”.

The Daily Mirror looks at the cost-of-living crisis with former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe saying no one has the right to cheap food and advising against cheese sandwiches for those on a budget.

Bird flu dominates the front of the i which reports that the condition has been found in two people in the UK.

A letter from Oxford dons to The Daily Telegraph makes to the front page as they warn students about the threat to free speech from a transgender row at the university.

The Duke of Sussex features on the front of The Sun as he is told armed Met Police officers are not “private bodyguards”.

Fears over AI manipulation of US elections take centre stage in the Financial Times with the boss of ChatGPT warning it is a “significant” concern.

And the Daily Star provides advice on the use of emojis for the lovelorn.