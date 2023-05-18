What the papers say – May 18

Many of Thursday’s papers feature news from the US of an alleged car chase of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by “numerous photographers” which lasted two hours and described as “near catastrophic”.

Thei and Metro lead with reports Harry and Meghan were subjected to a “relentless pursuit” after an awards ceremony in New York at 10pm on Tuesday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Elsewhere, theDaily Express says the Prime Minister has raised hopes for a pre-election tax cut.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

While The Guardian says Rishi Sunak has been accused of being “out of touch” over the cost-of-living crisis.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Mail takes aim at the opposition leader, saying Sir Keir Starmer wants to reopen Brexit talks.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Water companies have apologised for pumping sewage into the nation’s rivers and promised the greatest infrastructure modernisation since the Victorian era, according to The Times.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Obese patients cost the NHS twice as much as those of healthy weight, The Daily Telegraph reports, citing “landmark research”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

TheFinancial Times writes that German carmakers are lobbying the European Commission to delay post-Brexit rules that threaten the industry.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Mirror features an exclusive interview with the 12-year-old son of fusilier Lee Rigby ahead of the 10-year anniversary of his father’s murder outside his barracks in Woolwich, South East London.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star says one in 10 people dip their sausage rolls in cups of tea.