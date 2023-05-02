What the papers say – May 2

Tuesday’s newspapers feature a range of main stories with the countdown to the coronation and nursing strikes appearing in multiple publications.

The Daily Mirror looks at the invitation list for Saturday’s coronation with Ant and Dec topping the celebrity invitees.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The public’s plans for the weekend feature on the front of the Metro as it predicts 62 million pints will be sunk as the coronation will bring a 120 million lift to pubs.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Mail says support for the royal family remains strong across the country as it reveals the results of a poll, but reform is needed.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The i focuses on the latest nursing strikes as hospital bosses say they are “desperate” for the action to end.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

That view is echoed in the Daily Express which says striking nurses refused appeals to staff an intensive care ward.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Politics takes centre stage on the front pages of several newspapers with The Daily Telegraph reporting that former senior civil servant began talks about working with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer whole heading up the Commons partygate investigation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

There is more on the civil service on the front of The Times as it reports on calls for cabinet secretary Simon Case to resign.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Independent digital front page focuses on a mental health crisis, reporting on thousands of children being treated on general wards while the Guardian says the Home Office is planning a fleet of 10 ships to house asylum seekers.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Sun mixes royalty and politics with a picture of smiling birthday girl Princess Charlotte alongside the results of a poll which reveals many Brits are at odds with Labour policies on “woke” cultural issues.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Troubled US bank First Republic again takes prime position on the front of The Financial Times as it reports on JP Morgan Chase snapping up most of its deposits.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star heads off planet earth as it says Sir David Attenborough would be the nation’s choice to represent us in talks with aliens.