What the papers say – May 20

The economy is the major focus across the British mastheads on Saturday, with cuts to energy prices and a fall in inflation providing respite during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail share some good news with energy bills set to drop by up to £450 a year.

The i follows their lead by reporting inflation in the UK is set to fall next week.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph was not as optimistic, saying the UK is “talking itself into economic decline”.

The Financial Times reports that bank bosses say growing number of people are taking out “shadow loans” from the murky parts of the financial system to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Switching to health, The Guardian says people are paying a staggering £550 per hour for private GPs due to NHS delays.

Elsewhere, The Times warns that artificial intelligence is a “clear and present danger to education”.

The Daily Mirror leads with an exclusive on serial killer Rose West, with the masthead urging her to “come clean on her murders”.

And the Daily Star says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has lost £200 million due to the cost-of-living crisis.