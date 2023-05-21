What the papers say – May 21 — © Peter Byrne

Suella Braverman’s speeding “cover up”, Phillip Schofield leaving ITV’s This Morning and migration featured on the front of Britain’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Mail on Sunday says Home Secretary Suella Braverman tried to “cover up” her speeding offence.

The Sunday Mirror and the Daily Star ran with the ITV morning show host Phillip Schofield announcing his exit from the programme.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph says the “migration tsar” has backed plans to reduce graduate visas.

The Daily Express highlights claims from a cabinet minister who said, due to Brexit, Britain will be a “roaring success”.

AndThe Observer reveals a top Tory donor is being investigated for money laundering and fraud.