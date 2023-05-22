What the papers say – May 22

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speeding fine and a variety of other stories feature on the front pages in Britain on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph suggests Ms Braverman’s speeding row may be a smear campaign over curbs on migrants.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Mirror and The Guardiantake a different stance, saying Labour is demanding a probe into Ms Braverman’s speeding fine after her team denied she had a speeding ticket six weeks ago.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Express says a people smuggler claims Europe is sending tens of thousands of migrants to Britain.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times says patients will be encouraged to use the NHS app to book private healthcare in an effort to cut wait times.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Mail reveals drug driving has overtaken drink driving with 80 people a day caught under the influence of drugs while driving.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Financial Times says China have banned a US chipmaker after the G7 summit.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Sun reports Phillip Schofield is devastated after his axing from ITV’s This Morning show.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star looks to the clear skies, saying Britain will be hotter than Morocco this week with a 24C day forecast.